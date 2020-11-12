NEW DELHI : Breaking his silence for the first since the victory in Bihar assembly polls, chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced that all partners of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would meet on Friday to take a final decision on government formation in the state.

While Kumar was the chief ministerial candidate of the NDA and the alliance had contested the assembly polls under his leadership, he said that the final decision would be taken at the NDA meeting.

“People have given the mandate to NDA and it will form government. I have made no claim, the decision will be taken by NDA. It is not decided yet when the oath ceremony will take place, whether after Diwali or Chhath. We are analysing the results of this election. Members of all four parties will meet tomorrow," Kumar told media in Patna on Thursday.

Two days after a photo-finish electoral verdict in Bihar, key stakeholders including incumbent Janata Dal (United) or JDU and Rashtriya Janata Dal led Mahagatbandhan held brainstorming session with their newly elected MLAs and discussed the way forward for. Like Kumar, RJD’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav too spoke about the poll verdict for the first time on Thursday.

Yadav, who on Thursday was elected the leader of the Mahagatbandhan legislature party, said that the mandate of the elections was in the favour of change and that his alliance would lead a state wide campaign from January if issues of development were not given priority under the possible new government led by Kumar.

“This is a mandate for change. If Nitish Kumar has any morality left, if he has gotten over his fascination for continuing to be in the chair - he should accept that this mandate was for change. We will take out a dhanyawad yatra as well because we consider this as a win…If things don’t improve by January and development work does not get prioritized, we will run a big campaign," Yadav told reporters after chairing a meeting of all the newly elected MLAs of Mahagatbandhan.

Yadav also reiterated the opposition’s demand that recounting should happen on some of the seats where candidates had concerns over the processes particularly with respect to postal ballots. EC has maintained that its systems were transparent and it was under no duress from anyone.

When asked if he still thought the Mahagatbandhan could form government and if he was reaching out to anyone, Yadav simply said: “This mandate is for change and this is for them (other parties) to decide whether they want that change or not."

Interestingly, NDA ally Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi said on Thursday that said he will not become a minister in the new government but also reached out to newly elected lawmakers of the Congress to join the NDA for the progress of the state.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via