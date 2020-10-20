Nitish, Tejashwi seen with Chirag at Ram Vilas Paswan's 'shraadh' ritual

Chirag had on Monday performed the shradha ritual of his father at his Sahabanni village in Khagaria district. He was accompanied by Prince Raj, who is also the LJP's Bihar unit president. The 74-year-old leader had died at a Delhi hospital on October 8. His last rites were conducted with full State honours at Patna on October 10. The Chirag Paswan-led LJP has disassociated itself with the NDA in Bihar and has put candidates against JD(U) nominees in many places. Chirag had initially said he would go all out against the JD(U) only, has pitted nearly half-a-dozen nominees against the BJP too.