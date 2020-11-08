No indiscriminate firing, unruly behavior on result day: RJD warns party workers

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday put out a word of caution to its party workers, directing them to not indulge in indiscriminate firing, unruly behaviour on November 10 - the day when results to the recently-concluded Bihar elections would be declared.

The party went on to say that its members must accept and respect the verdict, and any kind of inappropriate behaviour would not be tolerated at any cost.

"Remember all RJD workers-whatever the election results are on November 10, it has to be accepted with complete restraint, simplicity and courtesy. Improper fireworks, joyous firing, inappropriate behaviour with competitors or their supporters etc. will not be accepted at any cost," read RJD tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

The exit polls differed in their prediction of tallies of major players in Bihar assembly polls on Saturday with most predicting an edge for Mahagathbandhan or its victory.

While some predicted that the ruling NDA and Mahagathbandhan were in the contest for the halfway mark in 243-member assembly, others predicted a clear victory for the opposition alliance. One exit poll also predicted that the NDA will be close the majority mark and will lead Magathbandhan by nearly 50 seats.

Times Now-CVoter Exit Poll predicted 120 seats for Mahagathbandhan while 116 seats for the NDA. It projected that Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will win one seat.

Republic TV-Jan ki Baat predicted that Mahagathbandhan will win 116-138 seats while NDA will win 91-119 seats. It said LJP will win 5-8 seats and others are expected to garner 3-6 seats.

Dainik Bhaskar exit poll predicted that NDA will get a majority or will be within striking distance of it with 120-127 seats while 71-81 seats for Mahagathbandhan. It has predicted that LJP will win 12-23 seats while others will get 19-27 seats.

CNN News-Today's Chanakya poll predicted a clear majority for Mahagathbandhan with 180 seats and 55 seats for NDA while the rest bagging none.

India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted that the Mahagathbandhan will lead in Bihar with the alliance partners securing 139-161 seats. It said NDA is expected to get 61-91 seats and Lok Janshakti Party three to five seats.

NewsX-DV Research exit poll predicted 110-117 seats for NDA while 108-123 seats for Mahagathbandhan. It has predicted 4-10 seats for LJP while 8-23 seats for others.

ABP News-Nielsen has predicted that the NDA is poised to get 104-128 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan will get 108-131 seats. It said RJD would emerge as the single largest party.

Voting for the third and final phase of the Bihar Assembly election 2020 was held on Saturday and the results will be announced on November 10.

