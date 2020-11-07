Subscribe
Home >Elections 2019 >Assembly Elections 2019 >No road, no vote: Locals in Simaria panchayat in Bihar boycott elections
Polling is currently underway in 78 assembly constituencies across 16 districts in the third and final phase of Bihar elections

No road, no vote: Locals in Simaria panchayat in Bihar boycott elections

1 min read . 03:58 PM IST ANI

  • 'We have been vote for 30 years. But the road has not been constructed,' a local said
  • Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 55.69% in the first phase

Supaul (Bihar: Locals at the Simaria Panchayat of Triveniganj Assembly constituency, located in Supaul district boycotted polling on Saturday claiming that the road in their area has not been constructed for several years.

"We have been vote for 30 years. But the road has not been constructed. So, we decided to boycott the voting. Jab tak road nahin, tab tak vote nahin (No road, no vote). Around 5,000 voters will boycott voting. Polling on eight booths is cancelled," a local said.

A polling booth agent at polling station number 75 in Simariya said: "No one has come to vote. I don't know why people are not coming to vote."

Polling is currently underway in 78 assembly constituencies across 16 districts in the third and final phase of Bihar elections today. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 55.69 per cent in the first phase and 53.51 per cent in the second phase of polls for 243 member assembly.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

