No ticket to Puducherry's Narayanasamy shows the disaster his govt has been: PM

On March 20, Narayanswamy had declined the reports claiming that the Congress party has not given him a ticket for the upcoming assembly polls in the Union Territory."Some media reports stated I am not fighting election because high command did not give a ticket to me which is untrue. Sonia Gandhi asked me to fight the election," Narayanasamy had said while talking to ANI. Narayansamy had claimed that he turned down the offer as he is campaigning in all constituencies."Moreover, our Pradesh Congress Committee President is contesting election therefore we decided that I should go for the campaign in all the constituencies. Keeping that in mind I didn't contest the election," he had added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}