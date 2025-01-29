Delhi Elections 2025: Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday responded to Election Commision (EC) which sought factual evidence to substantiate his allegation that neighbouring Haryana is poisoning the Yamuna river. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The poll panel had given Kejriwal time till 8 pm on Wednesday to file his reply.

Arvind Kejriwal sparked a controversy saying that BJP-ruled Haryana was 'mixing poison' in Delhi water supplied through Yamuna. Both the BJP and Congress had complained to the Election Commission against Kejriwal for levelling allegations of poisoning of Yamuna river.

In a response letter to EC, Kejriwal said that there was no violation of any law or any code and his statements on Yamuna water were made to highlight severe toxicity, contamination of raw water received from Haryana.

While urging to closed the matter, the AAP leader also requested Election Commission to intervene and pass appropriate directions to the State of Haryana so that clean water is made available to the people of Delhi.

"However, the undersigned herein beseech and most humbly request your good offices to intervene on the major issue of availability of safe water and pass appropriate directions to the State of Haryana so that safe quantity of water is made available to the citizens of Delhi," Kejriwal said in a letter.

Here's what Arvind Kejriwal said — Safe drinking water is basic human right; raising an issue for society cannot be termed as an offence.

— Such toxic water if is allowed to be consumed by Human population the same would lead to grave health hazard and fatality.

— Issue of toxic water supply from Haryana has been raised earlier too; DJB has even approached NGT & SC.

— The root cause of this water contamination, as identified by DJB's letter, is the indiscriminate discharge of untreated domestic and industrial waste into the Yamuna River upstream.

— The systemic failure in controlling this pollution has resulted in a public health crisis of unprecedented scale.

— The urgent cessation of these polluting activities is an absolute necessity, and the upper riparian authorities bear the primary responsibility to ensure that Delhi's water supply remains uncontaminated and safe.

— The statement regarding the ammonia present in Yamuna River does not violate Section 196, 197 and 353 of the BNS Act, 2023, and Section 123(4) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.