No Voter ID? Know 11 other documents that you can use for voting in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry today

Voting is being held for Assam, Kerala and Puducherry Legislative Assemblies today. The voting begins at 7 AM.

Assam has 126 seats, Kerala has 140 seats while Puducherry has 30 seats. The results will be announced on 4 March, along with West Bengal and Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Today's voting is being held at 31,486 polling stations across Assam, 30,471 polling stations in Kerala and 1,099 polling stations in Puducherry.

Assam has 2.5 crore voters. Kerala has 2.7 crore voters while Puducherry has 9.4 Lakh voters.

You can vote only if your name appears in the Voter List (also known as Electoral Roll). If you are voter in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, here is a list of documents that you can use to cast your vote today:

You can vote only if your name appears in the Voter List (also known as Electoral Roll). If you are voter in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, here is a list of documents that you can use to cast your vote today:

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Electoral Photo Voter Identification Card (EPIC) EPIC is the standard document issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to identify all voters. This is the primary document that is used to cast your vote in all elections.

Apart from EPIC, there are also 11 alternative documents that can be used to cast the vote. These are:

1-Aadhaar Card

2- PAN Card

3- Indian Passport

4- Driving Licence

5- Bank/Post Office Passbooks with photos

6- Service Identity Card

7- Pension Documents

8- MGNREGA Job Card

9- Health Insurance Smart Card issued by the Ministry of Labour

10- Smart Card (RGI/NPR)

11- Official ID for MPs/MLAs/MLCs

Who is eligible to vote? Any citizen of India, who is 18 years or older on the qualifying date for the election and a resident in the polling area of the constituency with the name included in the official electoral roll(voter list) of your constituency is eligible to vote in the Assembly Elections 2026.

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Can a voting slip be used to cast vote? A few days before the polling date, each eligible voter is issued a voting slip with details about polling booth to make sure they can reach the voting centre easily. But this is not the official ID required to cast the vote. You need to carry either of the documents listed above to be able to cast vote.

What are the poll timings today? Polling begins at 7:00 AM and will continue till 5:00 PM in all 126 constituencies of Assam.

In 2021, the election saw the incumbent BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retain power with 75 seats, marking the first time a non-Congress alliance won consecutive terms in the state.

Kerala has 140 seats. In the 2021 elections, the LDF retained power with 99 seats, becoming the first incumbent government since 1977 to win consecutive terms.

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Polling will take place on April 9, with booths open from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm. Voters who are in the queue at 6 am will be allowed to cast votes. Polling will be held from 7 AM in Puducherry.