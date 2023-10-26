Amid the political tussle between Congress, JDU and Samajwadi Party over seat distribution for the next month's Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, State Congress President Kamal Nath finally breaks silence specifying that the fight was over which seat to be allotted to which party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While speaking to news agency ANI, state Congress President Kamal Nath says, "We tried (to make an alliance), it was not about seats, the question was that which seats. The seats for which our people said that the BJP would be benefitted, there it could not happen..."

On the upcoming assembly election in 5 states, Nath says, who was in Chhindwara. today, "I have complete faith in the voters of Chhindwara. They have not just given me votes, but also love and respect for all these years... They can surround me however they like, they can do rallies wherever they want, and the voters of Chhindwara are very sensible...

Kamal Nath wanted alliance with SP "with full honesty": Digvijaya Singh Earlier this week, Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh asserted his party colleague Kamal Nath wanted to have an alliance with the SP "with full honesty", but maintained he does not know how the talks for a tie-up between the two INDIA bloc members got derailed.

It is okay... friendly fights do take place between alliance partners, but I know the SP and Akhilesh will never go with the BJP," said the Rajya Sabha member.

However, Singh disagreed with Nath over his choice of words while criticising Yadav.

"What Kamal Nath said (remark on Akhilesh Yadav), I don't know how he said it. But one should not say anything like that about anyone. Nath sent a team to me (for the discussion of tickets distribution to SP). In the meeting, it was discussed that the SP is asking for six seats. After discussion, I sent a report to Kamal Nath that we can leave four seats for them (SP)," Singh said.

Notably, a few days ago when Nath was questioned by reporters in Chhindwara district about SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's betrayal charge, he replied, "Are bhai chhodo Akhilesh Vakhilesh" (Forget about Akhilesh Yadav).

