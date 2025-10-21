‘Nothing called as friendly fight’: Chirag Paswan taunts RJD-Congress feud over seat-sharing in Bihar Elections

Bihar Election: Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan has slammed the opposition's grand alliance or Mahagathbandhan saying that there is no such thing called ‘friendly’ fights.

Advertisement

Paswan said the dispute within the INDIA bloc over seat sharing will benefit National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates on many seats in upcoming Bihar polls. Paswan, who leads the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), is part of the NDA. His party is contesting 29 seats in the upcoming Bihar election.

Speaking to the reporters in Patna about the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress fighting for common seats, Paswan said, "There is nothing called as friendly fight, either you are friends or fighting with each other. The friendly conflict does not happen in politics; this is wrong terminology."

What is a ‘friendly’ fight? ‘Friendly’ fight is often referred to contests in which the alliance-partners field multiple candidates but actually support one party's candidate behind the scenes.

Advertisement

Paswan's remarks came on the last day of nomination process for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections and as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) released its list of 143 candidates, effectively concluding prolonged seat-sharing talks within the Mahagathbandhan alliance.

Advertisement

The Union Minister's comments assume significance amid reports that the Mahagathbandhan alliance is contesting a ‘friendly’ fight on many seats.

With this announcement the shape of the Mahagathbandhan is also clear with RJD contesting 143, Congress 61, CPI (ML) 20 and the remaining likely to go to Mukesh Sahani's VIP. However, the alliance suffered a blow as the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) formally withdrew from the elections.

While this is an informal arrangements alliance partners such as Congress have fielded candidates against the RJD on many seats.

NDA vs Mahagathbandhan The Bihar Elections 2025 will have the main contest between the ruling NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.

The NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Janata Dal (United), the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Advertisement

Also Read | Tej Pratap Yadav booked for MCC violation for using ‘police-logo’ vehicle

The Mahagathbandhan led by RJD includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.

When is voting in Bihar? Polling in the Bihar 2025 elections is scheduled to take place on November 6 and 11, respectively, while the results will be declared on November 14.

The BJP has equated the unity of the NDA alliance to that of the "Pandavas".

Responding to a question that how the five constituents of the NDA alliance would fair in the Bihar polls, Upendra Kushwaha of the Rashtriya Lok Morcha said that the verdict has already been decided.

Advertisement

Also Read | JMM will not be contesting Bihar assembly elections amid rift with INDIA allies

"As in Mahabharat it was known who will emerge victorious, the same is in the Bihar Elections. The voters will decide the numbers. NDA will form the government with a comfortable majority," Kushwaha told news agency ANI.

(With agency inputs)