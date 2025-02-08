The BJP is set to end its 27-year drought in Delhi. As the party looks set for a near two-third majority in the 70-member assembly, an expelled BJP leader is surprisingly getting all the buzz.

As the BJP returns to power in Delhi after 27 years in the Opposition benches, an expelled party leader, nupur Sharma, is grabbing the attention on social media. Data from the Election Commission indicated a clear majority for the party with 47 seats as counting of votes remained underway. Celebrations have broken out in several parts of the national capital — with discussions now turning towards the likely chief ministerial candidates.

Nupur Sharma emerged as an unlikely contender — with many on social media calling for her to be given the top post. The Delhi-based politician was suspended from the saffron party in June 2022 after her comments against Prophet Mohammed and Islam sparked global outrage. Social media users have pushed for a reconciliation in recent weeks — dubbing her the ‘Hindu face’ of the party.

The controversial politician began 'trending' on X as the counting of votes continued on Saturday. Supporters had earlier called for Sharma to contest the Delhi Assembly elections.

“My first choice for CM in Delhi is Nupur Sharma. She should be made CM," insisted oner user.

“For me the only best person I have seen and most deserving for BJP CM seat is Nupur Sharma," agreed another.

"Hopefully Nupur Sharma will come back and play an important role," wrote a third.

Sharma had previously contested the prestigious New Delhi constituency against Arvind Kejriwal in 2015. She was defeated by the AAP leader with a margin of more than 35% votes. The former BJP spokesperson was not fielded as a candidate in the 2020 elections.

Others on the social media platform cited the results from Kondli constituency as a ‘big message’ for the BJP. Supporters of Sharma insisted that she should have been given a ticket from the party instead of Priyanka Gautam. The seat was won by AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar by a margin of 6,293 votes.