Odisha CM Oath Ceremony: 8 BJP MLAs, 5 other MLAs likely to be sworn-in along with Mohan Charan Majhi, 2 Deputy CMs

Odisha government swearing-in: As Odisha Chief Minister-designate and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mohan Charan Majhi is set to take oath for the office later on Wednesday, a media report has suggested that as many as 8 more BJP MLAs and 5 others are also likely to be sworn-in today.

Two deputy chief ministers; first-time MLA Pravati Parida and six-time legislator Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo will also be sworn in today.

According to a news agency ANI report, besides Mohan Charan Majhi, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, 8 BJP MLAs - Suresh Pujari, Rabinarayan Naik, Nityanand Gond, Krushna Chandra Patra, Prithviraj Harichandan, Mukesh Mahaling, Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, Krushna Chandra Mohapatra are likely to be sworn-in as cabinet ministers.

While 5 other MLAs - Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia, Suryabanshi Suraj, Pradeep Balasamanta, Gokula Nanda Mallick and Sampad Kumar Swain are also likely to take oath.

Earlier today, Majhi met the outgoing Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, who held the position for over two decades, and invited him to attend the oath ceremony.

Following the meeting, Majhi affirmed that Patnaik will be attending the oath-taking ceremony.

"He (Naveen Patnaik) told us that he will attend the oath ceremony later today," Majhi told reporters after meeting the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took oath as the PM for a third consecutive term last week, will also attend the ceremony in Odisha.

Tight security arrangements are in place for the swearing-in ceremony of BJP's first government in Odisha.