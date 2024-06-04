Odisha Election Result 2024: Will BJP end Naveen Patnaik's 24-year rule? Early trends show PM Modi's party in lead
Odisha Election Result 2024: According to the early trends released by the Election Commission of India, the BJP is leading on 73 Assembly seats, and the BJD on 50. To form the government in the state, a political party needs 74 out of the 147 seats in the Odisha Assembly.
Early trends for the Odisha Assembly Election Result 2024 show a twist favouring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Election Commission of India (ECI) data shows BJP leading in 73 assembly constituencies and the BJP way ahead in 50 assembly constituencies.