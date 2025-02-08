Okhla Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Okhla constituency is one of the 70 Delhi Assembly constituencies up for an electoral battle in the high-stakes Delhi Elections 2025. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Amanatullah Khan has won two straight elections and eyes a record third term from the Okhla seat.
AAP's Khan is up against Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)'s Manish Chaudhary and Congress' Ariba Khan, who are contesting the Okhla seat in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025. However, AAP will face a tough battle against Shifa Ur Rehman, who is also contesting from Okhla, representing the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party.
Delhi Elections 2025
On Wednesday, polling was held across 13,766 stations in all 70 Assembly constituencies of the national capital. Most exit polls predicted a clean sweep for the BJP in the Delhi Elections 2025 while giving a close-second majority to AAP, which has been in power for the last 11 years. The majority mark in Delhi's 70-member assembly is 36.
Labelling the announcements for financial assistance by political parties as "mere poll promises", a section of women in Delhi said they voted for better education and safety.
A woman voter in Dilshad Garden said announcing a financial aid was just a poll promise. (PTI)
A blanket of smoke engulfed Delhi's Okhla landfill site after a fire broke out on Friday.
Following the information, eight fire tenders reached the spot and efforts are underway to douse the fire.
Okhla Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The contest in the Okhla Assembly constituency, initially seen as a direct fight between the BJP and the AAP, turned into a three-cornered contest as the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) declared Shifa Ur Rehman as its candidate. AIMIM campaigned for the party in the Muslim-dominated localities of the constituency.