LIVE UPDATES

Okhla Election Results 2025 Live Updates: AAP's Amanatullah Khan eyes record third term; will BJP wrest power in Okhla?

1 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2025, 06:20 AM IST

Okhla Election Results 2025 Live Updates: BJP and Congress face a tough battle in the Okhla constituency after AAP's Amanatullah Khan sealed his electoral dominance with two straight victories.