Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 07 2025 15:59:06
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.30 4.34%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 737.05 -2.03%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 430.90 -2.38%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,677.80 3.60%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 706.55 -0.42%
Business News/ Elections / Assembly Elections/  Okhla Election Results 2025 Live Updates: AAP's Amanatullah Khan eyes record third term; will BJP wrest power in Okhla?
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Okhla Election Results 2025 Live Updates: AAP's Amanatullah Khan eyes record third term; will BJP wrest power in Okhla?

1 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2025, 06:20 AM IST
Livemint

Okhla Election Results 2025 Live Updates: BJP and Congress face a tough battle in the Okhla constituency after AAP's Amanatullah Khan sealed his electoral dominance with two straight victories.

Okhla Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Two-time winner Amanatullah Khan of AAP is up against BJP's Manish Chaudhary and Congress' Ariba Khan for the Okhla seat in Delhi Elections 2025.Premium
Okhla Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Two-time winner Amanatullah Khan of AAP is up against BJP's Manish Chaudhary and Congress' Ariba Khan for the Okhla seat in Delhi Elections 2025.

Okhla Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Okhla constituency is one of the 70 Delhi Assembly constituencies up for an electoral battle in the high-stakes Delhi Elections 2025. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Amanatullah Khan has won two straight elections and eyes a record third term from the Okhla seat. 

AAP's Khan is up against Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)'s Manish Chaudhary and Congress' Ariba Khan, who are contesting the Okhla seat in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025. However, AAP will face a tough battle against Shifa Ur Rehman, who is also contesting from Okhla, representing the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party.

Also Read: Will Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP secure a hat-trick in Delhi elections today? 5 key factors to watch


Delhi Elections 2025

On Wednesday, polling was held across 13,766 stations in all 70 Assembly constituencies of the national capital. Most exit polls predicted a clean sweep for the BJP in the Delhi Elections 2025 while giving a close-second majority to AAP, which has been in power for the last 11 years. The majority mark in Delhi's 70-member assembly is 36.

Also Read: Delhi Elections 2025: 70 seats, 699 candidates and 15 million voters 

 

Stay tuned to LiveMint for all minute-to-minute live updates on Delhi Election Results 2025

08 Feb 2025, 06:20:34 AM IST

Okhla Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Pledges of financial aid 'mere poll promises'; Delhi women say voted for education, safety

Labelling the announcements for financial assistance by political parties as "mere poll promises", a section of women in Delhi said they voted for better education and safety.

A woman voter in Dilshad Garden said announcing a financial aid was just a poll promise. (PTI)

08 Feb 2025, 06:19:50 AM IST

Okhla Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Fire breaks out at Delhi's Okhla landfill site

A blanket of smoke engulfed Delhi's Okhla landfill site after a fire broke out on Friday.

Following the information, eight fire tenders reached the spot and efforts are underway to douse the fire.

08 Feb 2025, 06:01:18 AM IST

Okhla Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Triangular contest in Okhla constituency

Okhla Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The contest in the Okhla Assembly constituency, initially seen as a direct fight between the BJP and the AAP, turned into a three-cornered contest as the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) declared Shifa Ur Rehman as its candidate. AIMIM campaigned for the party in the Muslim-dominated localities of the constituency.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue