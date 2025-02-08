Okhla Election Results 2025 Live Updates: AAP's Amanatullah Khan eyes record third term; will BJP wrest power in Okhla?

LIVE UPDATES

Okhla Election Results 2025 Live Updates: BJP and Congress face a tough battle in the Okhla constituency after AAP's Amanatullah Khan sealed his electoral dominance with two straight victories.