Okhla Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Okhla constituency is one of the 70 Delhi Assembly constituencies up for the electoral battle in the high-stakes Delhi Elections 2025. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Amanatullah Khan has asserted his electoral dominance after winning two straight elections and now eyes a record third term in 2025 from the Okhla seat.

AAP's Khan is up against Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)'s Manish Chaudhary and Congress' Ariba Khan, who are contesting the Okhla seat in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025. However, AAP will face a tough battle against Shifa Ur Rehman, also contesting from Okhla, representing the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

The stage is set for the vote count in the crucial Delhi Assembly elections, with candidates from AAP, BJP, and Congress all expressing confidence, while security measures are intensified throughout the National Capital.

Meanwhile, the counting of votes is underway.

As the results draw near, AAP's Manish Sisodia is optimistic about securing a third consecutive term.

Triangular contest in Okhla constituency The contest in the Okhla Assembly constituency, initially seen as a direct fight between the BJP and the AAP, turned into a three-cornered contest as the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) declared Shifa Ur Rehman as its candidate.

AIMIM campaigned for the party in the Muslim-dominated localities of the constituency. The most densely populated areas of the Okhla assembly have a high Muslim population density, especially in areas like Batla House, Zakir Nagar, Gaffar Manzil, Noor Nagar, Abul Fazal Enclave, Haji Colony, Shaheen Bagh.

Okhla Constituency The Okhla assembly constituency is part of East Delhi (Lok Sabha constituency). It includes Madanpur Khadar village, Khizrabad village, Jasola village, Aali village, and Taimoor Nagar. As one of Delhi's oldest inhabited regions, Okhla lies along the banks of the Yamuna River. The constituency went to the polls on February 5, 2025, and recorded a voter turnout of 54.96 per cent.

On Wednesday, polling was held across 13,766 stations in all 70 Assembly constituencies of the national capital. Most exit polls predicted a clean sweep for the BJP in the Delhi Elections 2025 while giving a close-second majority to AAP, which has been in power for the last 11 years. The majority mark in Delhi's 70-member assembly is 36.