Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that if Congress forms a government in Himachal Pradesh, the Old Pension Scheme will be restored like it has been done in party-ruled Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and in Jharkhand, where Congress is part of the coalition government, ahead of assembly polls.

Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet, "The old pension (scheme) is security, a promise, not a deal like a new pension. Congress will restore old faith to the senior citizens of Himachal Pradesh. OPS was restored in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand. Now it's Himachal's turn."

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday assured the women of the state that they will get ₹1,500 every month under the 'Har Ghar Lakshmi' scheme, if the Congress comes to power.

पुरानी पेंशन सुरक्षा है, एक वादा है,

नई पेंशन की तरह सौदा नहीं।



हिमाचल प्रदेश के वरिष्ठ नागरिकों को कांग्रेस पुराना विश्वास लौटाएगी।



छत्तीसगढ़, राजस्थान और झारखंड में OPS बहाल हुई। अब हिमाचल की बारी है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 10, 2022

"Women of Himachal Pradesh will get ₹1,500 every month in their account - this is Congress' 'Har Ghar Laxmi' guarantee! This is not a false promise like the BJP, it is the true promise of the Congress - we fulfil what we say," he had said in a tweet.

Gandhi who is participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra has not campaigned in Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.

The BJP has attacked Gandhi alleging that he has kept himself out of fear of losing in the hill state. Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on November 12 and the Congress, which has made the OPS a major poll issue, is seeking to wrest power from the BJP.

Earlier on Thursday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the Congress would restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in Himachal Pradesh in 10 days and provide jobs to 1 lakh people if voted to power in the ensuing Assembly elections.

Addressing a public rally in the state, Baghel said, "The BJP government only brought inflation and joblessness in Himachal. Now is the time for a change. The Congress has promised to restore the Old Pension Scheme in 10 days and give jobs to 1 lakh people if voted to power in the state."

The Congress held 'Vijay Ashirwaad' rallies across assembly segments of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, the last day for campaigning for the November 12 polls, with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leading a door-to-door campaign in Shimla.

The Congress star campaigners visited temples and sought divine blessings before hitting the campaign trail on the last day. They were also seen holding road shows and interacting with voters.

In its manifesto for the hill state released last week, the Congress has made '10 guarantees'. The campaign for November 12 polls in the state ended on Thursday.

*With inputs from agencies