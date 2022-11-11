After Chhattisgarh,Rajasthan, now it's Himachal's turn: Rahul on Old Pension2 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 06:31 AM IST
The Congress star campaigners visited temples and sought divine blessings before hitting the campaign trail on the last day.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that if Congress forms a government in Himachal Pradesh, the Old Pension Scheme will be restored like it has been done in party-ruled Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and in Jharkhand, where Congress is part of the coalition government, ahead of assembly polls.