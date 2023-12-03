Election Results: ‘If situation like this…’: Omar Abdullah doubts INDIA alliance's chances of winning in 2024 polls
Former J&K minister Omar Abdullah expresses doubt over the future of the INDIA alliance after the Congress party's debacle in the state elections.
After the debacle of the Congress party in three Hindi heartlands that is Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, former J&K minister Omar Abdullah has expressed doubt over the future of the INDIA alliance.
When asked whether his party Jammu & Kashmir National Conference will be contesting with the INDIA bloc for the state assembly elections, Abdullah said, "The NC will be standing on its own."
Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: 5 reasons why did Congress fail in Chhattisgarh?
Meanwhile, Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc will meet at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi on December 6 to chalk out a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
As per the media reports, the leaders are likely to discuss and finalise their plan to unitedly take on the BJP ahead of the polls.
At least 26 parties have come together as part of the INDIA bloc to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and have so far held three rounds of deliberations in Patna, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.
