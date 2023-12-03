After the debacle of the Congress party in three Hindi heartlands that is Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, former J&K minister Omar Abdullah has expressed doubt over the future of the INDIA alliance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an interview with PTI news agency, the former CM of Jammu and Kashmir UT said, "Judging the results of INDIA alliance in the state elections, if the situation is like this in the future, we cannot win".

Strucking a displeasing tone, Abdullah added, "BJP should be congratulated because we were not expecting this result. We were hearing from our allies that in Chhattisgarh, the Congress would come to power easily, they would win in Madhya Pradesh as well, they were confident in Telangana and they were even saying that in the end they would come out victorious in Rajasthan as well. When the results came out, only their claim in Telangana stood true. Neither could they save Chhattisgarh, nor win back Madhya Pradesh nor could they win in Rajasthan again".

Abdullah questioned why the Congress party was restrained in giving a ticket to Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav in Madhya Pradesh. Abdullah said, "Either the Congress has not been able to understand the ground situation in Madhya Pradesh. What harm could have happened if they had given 5-7 seats to Akhilesh Yadav? What storm could have blown? What have they won now? The results are in front of everyone now".

When asked whether his party Jammu & Kashmir National Conference will be contesting with the INDIA bloc for the state assembly elections, Abdullah said, "The NC will be standing on its own."

Meanwhile, Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc will meet at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi on December 6 to chalk out a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

As per the media reports, the leaders are likely to discuss and finalise their plan to unitedly take on the BJP ahead of the polls.

At least 26 parties have come together as part of the INDIA bloc to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and have so far held three rounds of deliberations in Patna, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

