Omar Abdullah will be Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, announces Farooq Abdullah after Congress-NC’s performance

  • Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that Omar Abdullah will become Jammu and Kashmir chief minister after NC-Congress alliance's strong performence.

Livemint
Published8 Oct 2024, 02:05 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice President Omar Abdullah .
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice President Omar Abdullah .

Omar Abdullah will be the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, announced National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday after NC-Congress alliance' strong performance.

"People have given their mandate, they have proven that they don't accept the decision that was taken on August 5...Omar Abdullah will be the chief minister," said Farooq Abdullah.

Meanwhile, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah won Budgam seat after securing an unassailable lead of over 18,000 votes against PDP candidate Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi.

Omar Abdullah is also leading from Ganderbal seat by over 8,000 votes.

Abdullah had lost the 2024 Parliamentary polls from the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat in north Kashmir.

He was defeated by independent candidate Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid who was then lodged in the Tihar Jail under terror-funding charges. Rashid is currently out on bail.

Meanwhile, Farooq Abdullah said the verdict was a proof that the people of J-K were against the abrogation of Article 370.

"The people have given their verdict and proven that the decisions taken on August 5, 2019 are not acceptable to them," he said.

Farooq Abdullah added that he was thankful to everyone that the people participated in the polls and did so freely. "I am grateful to God for the results."

The former Union minister said the elected government would have do a lot of work to end the "sufferings" of the people.

The National Conference-Congress alliance is all set to form government in Jammu and Kashmir with poll trends showing the combine ahead in 48 of the 90 seats while the BJP was leading in 29.

The BJP has won 10 seats and is leading in 19 others in Jammu and Kashmir, improving its tally compared to the last assembly polls held in 2014 when the party bagged 25 seats.

The counting of votes began at 8 am at 28 counting centres for the 90 seats of Jammu and Kashmir assembly which went to polls in three phases.

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 02:05 PM IST
Assembly Elections

