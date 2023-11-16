Nitin Gadkari in poll-bound Rajasthan said only BJP can make India a global leader and free the country from fear, hunger, and corruption. He also emphasized the party's commitment to making a self-reliant India

JAIPUR :Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said here on Thursday that only the BJP can fulfil the dream of making the country a global superpower. He was addressing a meeting in Jaipur's Jhotwara in support of the party candidate Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | BJP manifesto for Rajasthan ahead of election: ₹ 450 per LPG cylinder, ₹ 1,200 for EWS students Gadkari said, "The country has to be made a superpower. The villages, poor labourers and farmers have to be freed from fear, hunger, terror and corruption. Our country has to be made a world leader. We have to make a self-reliant India and only the BJP can fulfil this dream."

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Polls: Relatives face off in 4 seats including husband vs wife, nieces vs uncles "We do not work for ourselves, we work for the country, we work for the poor and hence this election is not only an election that will change the fate of your state, but also of India," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gadkari said that within five years, diesel and petrol vehicles will hardly be seen, only electric, ethanol and hydrogen vehicles will be seen.

Also Read | Delhi air pollution: Govt forms Special Task Force as AQI turns 'very poor' "If the farmers of Rajasthan become prosperous, the farmers of the country will also become prosperous. If progress and prosperity comes to Rajasthan, it will also come to the country," he added.

Assembly elections in the state will be held on November 25 and results will be declared on December 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Separately, the party today released its manifesto for the state assembly polls, promising to provide LPG cylinder for ₹450 each to Ujjawala scheme beneficiaries, 2.5 lakh government jobs in five years and increasing the financial assistance to farmers under the PM-Kisan scheme.

Releasing the ‘sankalp patra’, party chief J P Nadda also said that if the BJP forms the government in the state, a Special Investigation Team will be formed to probe paper leaks and other alleged scams in the Congress government.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.