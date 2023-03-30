The Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 are scheduled to be held on 10 May while the counting of votes will take place on 13 May. The election will be held to elect the 224-member Assembly. This time it is expected that there will be close contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress along with the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) playing a possible kingmaker role.

A survey or an opinion poll conducted by CVoter predicted that a clear win for the Congress party wherein the survey showed 57 percent of people were angry with the current government. Speaking of the government's performance, the survey showed that 47 percent rated performance by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as poor while only 26.8 percent rated as good.

Predicting a clear for Congress, the opinion poll stated that Congress will win 115-127 seats while BJP will get 68-80 seats, and JD-S will get 23-35 seats.

Speaking of performance by the current government, over half the respondents i.e. 50.5 percent rated it 'poor,' and only 27.7 percent rated it 'good.'

Stating issues of the current government, the survey as cited by the Quint showed that unemployment (29.1 percent) was the biggest issue followed by infrastructure (21.5 percent).

The opinion poll also showed respondents views on who will be the next possible chief minister of the state. Congress' Siddaramaiah as CM topped the list with 39.1 percent votes while Basavaraj Bommai was got 31.1 percent vote. As per CVoter, HD Kumaraswamy from JD(S) got 21.4 percent votes while DK Shivakumar got 3.2 percent votes.

The party has been one of the main players in Karnataka politics and has formed its government several times in the state.

In 2008, the party suffered a major defeat, winning only 80 seats in the 224 assembly seats. But in 2013, it bounced back and won a majority winning 122 seats. In the previous election, it won 80 seats and formed a coalition government with JD(S) which collapsed in 2019. At present, it is the main opposition party in the state.

Meanwhile, former CM BS Yediyurappa from BJP said that he will not contest Assembly election. While speaking to ANI, the former CM said, “I've taken decision not to contest Assembly election & also resigned from CM post as I've already crossed 80 yrs of age. Even if I've crossed 80 yrs, I'll go around in state not only this time but next time as well. We'll see we'll get majority not only this time but also next time."

The number of first-time voters in state has now gone up by 9.17 lakhs since 2018-19. There are a total of 58,282 polling stations in the state, and the sensitive ones will have additional security measures. About 100 booths will be operated exclusively by differently-abled individuals, while 1,320 booths will be run exclusively by women.

There are 224 Assembly constituencies of which 36 are reserved for the SCs and 15 for the STs. The total electorates in the state are 5,21,73,579 crores of which males are 2.62 crores and females are 2.59 crores. The total number of 80 plus electors is 12.15 lakhs. It is an increase of 32 per cent from 2018. It also includes 16,976 proud electors who are 100 plus. The number of persons with disabilities (PWDs) has increased to 5.55 lakhs. This is an increase of close to 150 percent. In a first, vote-from-home option will also be available during elections which will be applicable for people aged 80 and above.