Opinion poll predicts clear win for Congress party in Karnataka assembly polls. All details here3 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 01:05 PM IST
The Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 are scheduled to be held on 10 May while the counting of votes will take place on 13 May.
The Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 are scheduled to be held on 10 May while the counting of votes will take place on 13 May. The election will be held to elect the 224-member Assembly. This time it is expected that there will be close contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress along with the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) playing a possible kingmaker role.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×