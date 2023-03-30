Meanwhile, former CM BS Yediyurappa from BJP said that he will not contest Assembly election. While speaking to ANI, the former CM said, “I've taken decision not to contest Assembly election & also resigned from CM post as I've already crossed 80 yrs of age. Even if I've crossed 80 yrs, I'll go around in state not only this time but next time as well. We'll see we'll get majority not only this time but also next time."