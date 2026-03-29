‘Our Govt working to minimise West Asia war impact on India’ – Top 10 quotes from PM Modi's Kerala poll rally today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 29 March said his government is working to ensure the war in West Asia has minimal impact on India, while accusing the Congress of making "dangerous" remarks that could risk Indian lives for "political gains".

Speaking at a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) election rally in Palakkad, PM Modi said many people from Kerala, now Keralam, are working in conflict-hit regions and stressed that their safety remains a top priority.

“At this time, everyone's attention is on the war going on in West Asia. Our government is continuously working to ensure that its impact on India is minimal,” he said.

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PM Modi's remarks come amid escalating tensions in West Asia, which have disrupted critical maritime corridors and raised concerns about the safety of Indian nationals in Gulf nations.

It's been a month since the war in West Asia began, disrupting trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Tensions escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on 28 February.

Highlighting ongoing diplomatic efforts, PM Modi said on Sunday that since the beginning of the war, he has been in constant touch with the heads of all these countries.

“All nations are giving priority to the safety of Indians stranded in the conflict zones,” he said, adding that Indian embassies are working around the clock to support citizens abroad.

Assembly Elections for all 140 seats in Kerala are due on 9 April – with vote counting scheduled for 4 May.

The protection of Indians' interests is the top priority: Modi "To ensure that our brothers and sisters there do not face any hardship, Indian embassies are also working day and night. The protection of Indians' interests is the top priority for the BJP-NDA government," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also criticised Congress on the occasion. “You must also remember the kind of statements the Congress is making on this sensitive issue - they are dangerous. Congress wants the lives of nearly one crore Indians living in Gulf countries to be put at risk, so that it can gain political advantage from it," he said.

Similar Comments on 11 March Addressing a similar gathering in Kochi of poll-bound Kerala on 11 March, PM Modi said it was natural for people to be concerned about the situation in the Gulf and West Asia, but assured that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is committed to protecting Indian citizens abroad.

Also Read | Modi thanks Gulf countries for supporting Indians during West Asia conflict

“Whenever one of our countrymen is in trouble, we have used all our strength to ensure their safety,” PM Modi had said, citing past rescue efforts by the government. The prime minister referred to the evacuation of Indian nurses from Iraq and the rescue of Father Tom from terrorists in Yemen as examples of India’s commitment to bringing its citizens home safely during crises.

A good number of people from Kerala are settled in Gulf nations, which have been affected by the ongoing US-Iran-Israel war, particularly after Iran, in its retaliation, hit US and Israeli military bases in many countries in the region, such as the UAE, Bahrain, and Kuwait, to name a few.

What happened in Kerala in 2021 polls?

Congress wants the lives of nearly one crore Indians living in Gulf countries to be put at risk.

In 2021, the Kerala assembly election saw the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF) registering a historic win, retaining power with 99 seats, eight more than in the previous election. It was the first time an alliance had won consecutive terms in the state since 1977.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) won the remaining 41 seats, 6 fewer than in the previous election. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) received a dip in vote share and lost its lone seat.

Top 10 quotes from PM Modi's rally in Keralam today

1- At this time, everyone's attention is on the war going on in West Asia. Our government is continuously working to ensure that its impact on India is minimal,

2-All nations are giving priority to the safety of Indians stranded in the conflict zones,

3-You must also remember the kind of statements the Congress is making on this sensitive issue - they are dangerous. Congress wants the lives of nearly one crore Indians living in Gulf countries to be put at risk, so that it can gain political advantage from it.

4-I sense a new and distinct energy in Keralam. The state is sending a clear message of change. With the growing popularity of the NDA and the increasing support for the BJP among the people, your enthusiasm and strong presence in such large numbers here in Palakkad demonstrate that Keralam’s mood has transformed into a movement.

5-For decades, Keralam has been caught between two forms of self-serving politics: on one side, the Left Democratic Front (LDF), and on the other, the United Democratic Front (UDF). One is led by the Communists, the other by the Congress party. Both are marred by corruption and communalism, differing only in degree.

6-The policies of both the UDF and LDF are driven solely by vote-bank considerations, with little genuine concern for Keralam’s development.

7- The BJP-NDA government in Kerala will undertake rapid development. We will make Viksit Keralam, and it's Modi's guarantee.

8-Nowadays, both the Communists and the Congress have launched new propaganda campaigns. The Communists claim that the Congress is the "B team" of the BJP, while the Congress accuses the Communists of being the "B team" of the BJP. This exchange suggests that both the UDF and LDF have implicitly acknowledged that the BJP is the only unified team in Keralam.

9-Both the UDF and LDF are targeting the BJP because they fear the party will expose their past misdeeds. For decades, the LDF and UDF have engaged in major scams yet have never taken real action against each other, instead issuing only empty statements.

10- If the BJP comes to power, all the scams perpetrated by the LDF and UDF will be thoroughly investigated, and justice will be served. This prospect is causing sleepless nights for both these parties.