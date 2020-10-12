Over 52,000 voters opt for postal ballots in 1st phase of Bihar polls: EC

The elector may or may not opt for postal ballot in the acknowledgement attached with the Form 12-D. If he/she opts for postal ballot, then the BLO will collect the filled-in Form 12-D from the house of the elector within five days of the notification and deposit it with the RO forthwith. BLO shall deposit all the acknowledgement forms with the RO along with all Form 12-D. Sector Officer shall supervise it under the overall supervision of RO," EC said.