Over 80% polling in Bengal, Nandigram sees 80.79% voter turnout

Over 80% polling in Bengal, Nandigram sees 80.79% voter turnout1 min read . 06:34 PM IST
Katalpur constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 87.21% while the high-profile Nandigram witnessed 80.79% voter turnout
KOLKATA (WEST BENGAL) : West Bengal recorded a voter turnout 80.43% till 5.30 pm in the second phase of the state Assembly polls, according to the Election Commission of India.
Katalpur constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 87.21 per cent while the high-profile Nandigram witnessed 80.79 per cent voter turnout.
Voting for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly election began at 7 am on Thursday.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is taking on her former ministerial colleague and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram.
She visited a polling station in Nandigram. Suvendu Adhikari also visited some places in the constituency.
A media vehicle was vandalised in Nandigram by unidentified miscreants.
Voting is taking place in 30 assembly constituencies in the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur to decide the fate of 171 candidates.
