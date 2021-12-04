Over ₹500 crore has been spent by the political parties towards advertisements and travel expenses for star campaigners during assembly elections in five states and UTs in 2021, a recent study showed. This money was part of the ₹1,100 crore kitty that these parties, including BJP and the Congress, received during the polls.

Total funds collected by 19 political parties during Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry Assembly Elections held in 2021 was ₹1,116.81 crore and total expenditure incurred was ₹514.30 crore

The BJP received the highest amount of ₹611.692 crore and spent ₹252 crore during the assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the National Election Watch said. "Of the total, the party spent ₹85.26 crore on publicity, including media advertisement, and ₹61.73 crore on travel expenses of star campaigners and other leaders."

It also cited, the Congress received the second-highest amount of ₹193.77 crore and spent ₹85.625 crore, including ₹31.451 crore on publicity and ₹20.40 towards travel expenses.

The DMK, which received the third-highest amount of ₹134 crore, incurred a total expenditure of ₹114.14 crore, with the party spending ₹52.144 crore on publicity and ₹2.414 crore towards travel expenses of its star campaigners and other leaders.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) received a total fund of ₹79.244 crore, TMC ₹56.328 crore, AIADMK ₹14.46 crore and the CPI ₹8.05 crore during the elections. "While the CPI(M) incurred an expenditure of ₹32.74 crore, spending ₹21.509 crore towards publicity and ₹1.173 crore on travel expenses."

TMC spent ₹154.282 crore, incurring an expenditure of ₹27.009 crore on publicity and ₹33.02 towards travel expenses, according to the report.

The AIADMK's total expenditure during the elections stood at ₹57.33 crore, and of that, ₹56.756 crore went towards publicity.

The CPI spent ₹5.68 crore in elections, incurring an expenditure of ₹3.506 crore on publicity, according to the report.

(With inputs from agencies)





