Over 500 cr spent on ads, travel during Bengal, 4 other states' polls in 2021: Report

Over 500 cr spent on ads, travel during Bengal, 4 other states' polls in 2021: Report

2 min read . 12:10 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

  • BJP received the highest amount of 611.692 crore and spent 252 crore during the assembly elections
  • Congress received the second-highest amount of 193.77 crore and spent 85.625 crore

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Over 500 crore has been spent by the political parties towards advertisements and travel expenses for star campaigners during assembly elections in five states and UTs in 2021, a recent study showed. This money was part of the 1,100 crore kitty that these parties, including BJP and the Congress, received during the polls.

Total funds collected by 19 political parties during Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry Assembly Elections held in 2021 was 1,116.81 crore and total expenditure incurred was 514.30 crore

The BJP received the highest amount of 611.692 crore and spent 252 crore during the assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the National Election Watch said. "Of the total, the party spent 85.26 crore on publicity, including media advertisement, and 61.73 crore on travel expenses of star campaigners and other leaders."

It also cited, the Congress received the second-highest amount of 193.77 crore and spent 85.625 crore, including 31.451 crore on publicity and 20.40 towards travel expenses.

The DMK, which received the third-highest amount of 134 crore, incurred a total expenditure of 114.14 crore, with the party spending 52.144 crore on publicity and 2.414 crore towards travel expenses of its star campaigners and other leaders.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) received a total fund of 79.244 crore, TMC 56.328 crore, AIADMK 14.46 crore and the CPI 8.05 crore during the elections. "While the CPI(M) incurred an expenditure of 32.74 crore, spending 21.509 crore towards publicity and 1.173 crore on travel expenses."

TMC spent 154.282 crore, incurring an expenditure of 27.009 crore on publicity and 33.02 towards travel expenses, according to the report.

The AIADMK's total expenditure during the elections stood at 57.33 crore, and of that, 56.756 crore went towards publicity.

The CPI spent 5.68 crore in elections, incurring an expenditure of 3.506 crore on publicity, according to the report.

(With inputs from agencies)

