After another landslide victory in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Thursday and thanked the people of Gujarat and bowed to Gujarat's Jan Shakti. PM Modi expressed that he was overcome with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Thank you Gujarat. I am overcome with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results. People blessed politics of development and at the same time expressed a desire that they want this momentum to continue at a greater pace. I bow to Gujarat’s Jan Shakti," PM Modi said in a tweet.

PM Modi also praised the efforts of the party workers and affirmed that the scale of this victory would not have been possible without their exceptional hard work and efforts.

“To all hardworking @BJP4Gujarat Karyakartas I want to say - each of you is a champion! This historic win would never be possible without the exceptional hardwork of our Karyakartas, who are the real strength of our Party," PM Modi said in another tweet.

In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP failed to change the trend and like every election, people chose to change the government. PM Modi thanked the people of the hill state for their affection and support and promised to keep working for the people.

“I thank the people of Himachal Pradesh for the affection and support for the BJP. We will keep working to fulfil the aspirations of the state and raise people’s issues in the times to come @BJP4Himachal," PM said in a tweet.

The outgoing Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur conceded defeat of the party in assembly elections and submitted his resignation to the governor of Himachal Pradesh, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

“We accept the mandate with humility. Special thanks to the respected Prime Minister and the central government for their valuable cooperation in the last five years. Thanks for the five years given by the people of the state for service. We will always be ready for the all-round development of Himachal," the outgoing Chief Minister said in a tweet in Hindi.