‘Overcome with emotions’: PM Modi on Gujarat, Himachal election results1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 05:53 PM IST
- PM Modi thanked the people of Himachal Pradesh for their affection and support and promised to keep working for the people
After another landslide victory in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Thursday and thanked the people of Gujarat and bowed to Gujarat's Jan Shakti. PM Modi expressed that he was overcome with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).