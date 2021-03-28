Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Palakkad Assembly constituency, 'Metroman' E Sreedharan said that he was pained to see the vandalisation of his election posters but was not angry. Sharing pictures of his vandalised posters on social media, Sreedharan said that "hate is not a solution".

On Saturday, he shared pictures of his vandalised posters on Twitter. "Pained to see this vandalism but not angry. I want to understand the motivations of the people who did this and understand their concerns. Hate is not a solution. Let's use the effort and energy in a positive direction to build a new Kerala," he tweeted.

Pained to see this vandalism but not angry. I want to understand the motivations of the people who did this and understand their concerns. Hate is not a solution. Let's use the effort and energy in a positive direction to build a new Kerala. #BJP4NewKerala pic.twitter.com/Q4qYWIZTCR — Metroman E Sreedharan (@TheMetromanS) March 27, 2021

Sreedharan, who recently joined BJP ahead of Kerala polls, said he wants to understand the "motivations of the people who did this and understand their concern.

BJP has fielded metro man E Sreedharan against current MLA Shafi Parambil, who is contesting as Congress candidate and CPI-M has given the ticket to CP Pramod.

After filing his nomination, Sreedharan had said, "I am confident that I could shape the future of Kerala by representing the Palakkad constituency. People will join hands with the BJP to enable sustainable development."

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2

The state will witness a tri-partied competition between CPIM led LDF, UDF-Congress alliance and BJP.





