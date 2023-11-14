Union Minister Anurag Thakur launched a scathing attack on Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and said that if people involved in the Delhi Liquor Scam couldn't escape, nobody involved in Mahadev App would be able to escape.

Ahead of the second phase of state assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Union Minister Anurag Thakur targeted Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and said that the “CM is hidng his face after the Mahadev app scam." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Paisa Kamao...Bhupay karo' this continued for 5 years. Betting continued and the Chief Minister's office continued providing protection to the accused. 508 crore rupees were collected from Mahadev App. Now there will be neither Congress government nor corruption," said Anurag Thakur at a press conference held in poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

Citing the example of those involved in the Delhi Liquor Scam Case, Anurag Thakur said that nobody involved in the Mahadev Betting App case would be able to escape. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Women will get cylinder for ₹ 500 irrespective of the increase in price': Anurag Thakur He also vouched for PM Modi's promises made for the people of the state. While addressing the media, he said that if people want guarantees they would take the guarantees of PM Modi. During his press conference, he announced that if the BJP government forms in Chhattisgarh, women in the state will get the cylinder for ₹500 irrespective of the increase in price.

"I want to tell the youths if you want to take guarantees, take those of (given by) PM Modi. What the Bhupesh Baghel government was not able to give in five years, we will give within five weeks on the occasion of former PM Atal Bihar Vajpayee's birthday on December 25. This is PM Modi's guarantee," he added.

Accusing Congress of irregularities in job exam scam cases, Anurag Thakur reminded people of 19 paper leaks in Rajasthan. He said that only Congress people got employment in Chhattisgarh". He assured people that BJP “will not let paper leaks happen, and give employment to youth". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"There will be PSC exams like UPSC, with honesty. India is the fastest growing economy in the world and now we are at the 5th position too. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi that all your guarantees have failed in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh. What guarantee will one give to someone who has no guarantee of his own?" Anurag Thakur said.

He also announced that, if BJP comes into power in the state, the state government “will buy 21 quintals per acre of paddy for ₹3100 and the remaining bonus of ₹300 for 2 years will also be given by December 25." He also claimed of providing a bonus of up to ₹45 on tendu leaves.

He promised under BJP's government in the state, 500 new Jan Aushadi centres will also be opened for affordable medicines, permanent houses will be provided to 4 crore families through PM Awas Yojana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Second phase of voting of Chattisgarh State Assembly elections will be held on November 17.

