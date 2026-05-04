Panihati Election Result 2026 LIVE: RG Kar rape victim's mother vs TMC; counting to begin at 8 am

Panihati Election Result 2026 LIVE: The Panihati Assembly seat in North 24 Parganas has emerged as one of the most closely-watched seats the West Bengal elections, pitting BJP's Ratna Debnath against TMC candidate Tirthankar Ghosh, son of the five-term sitting MLA. West Bengal went to polls in two phases, on April 23 and 29.

Ratna Debnath, the mother of the postgraduate trainee doctor who was tragically raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College in 2024, is contesting on a BJP ticket. Her campaign centred on the very issues that sparked nationwide outrage: women's safety, judicial accountability, and the breakdown of law and order in Bengal.

Debnath said she chose to fight in this election for her daughter and for women "whose security is under threat under the TMC government".

"Mamata Banerjee and her corrupt party leaders are responsible for my daughter's death. People welcome me when I reach out for votes and assure me of their support. I lost my daughter, but I want to serve the people and help them. I may not be a doctor like her, but as a representative, I want to continue her mission," Debnath told reporters.

Ahead of the nomination, the mother of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim vowed to defeat Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections, taking a vow that she won't comb her hair till she gets justice for her daughter.

She filed her nomination for the Panihati seat in the presence of former Union Minister Smriti Irani, who called Debnath a symbol of women's resilience. "She lost her daughter in a heinous crime. It is a matter of shame that TMC's goons not only harass her but also insult her," Irani alleged while speaking to news agency ANI.

“Mamata Banerjee and her corrupt party leaders are responsible for my daughter's death. People welcome me when I reach out for votes and assure me of their support. I lost my daughter, but I want to serve the people and help them. I may not be a doctor like her, but as a representative, I want to continue her mission.”

Addressing the issues around women's safety and recent controversies, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dola Sen remained steadfast in her support of the state government's performance. While acknowledging the RG Kar tragedy as "unfortunate," she praised the state's response, challenging "double-engine" (BJP-led state and central) governments to match the speed and transparency of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's administration.

"Nothing regarding women happened in Sandeshkhali. The RG Kar incident was unfortunate. The way our CM and our government handled it, have you seen any double-engine government do the same?... Bengal is ahead in terms of women's safety and security and overall law and order.... Kolkata has received the title of safest city thrice," said Sen.

The RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident occurred on August 9, 2024, when a 31-year-old female postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in a seminar room on campus.

The case led to widespread protests and outrage across the country, with many demanding justice for the victim.

The investigation was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the Calcutta High Court expressed dissatisfaction with the police's handling of the case. The CBI has since arrested several individuals.