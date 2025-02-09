Delhi Election: Paying floral tributes to his father at Dr Sahib Singh Verma Samadhi Sthal, Parvesh Verma – who defeated Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat, expressed his resolve to complete his “unfinished works”.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Parvesh Verma, who is one of the key contenders for the Delhi chief minister's post, paid floral tribute to his father and former Delhi Chief Minister, late Sahib Singh Verma, at Dr Sahib Singh Verma Samadhi Sthal, in Mundka, West Delhi, on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Paying floral tributes to his father at Dr Sahib Singh Verma Samadhi Sthal, Verma expressed his resolve to complete his "unfinished works".

Speaking to reporters, Parvesh Verma said, "My father's life is an inspiration for me. His unfinished works are resolves of mine. The way the people of Delhi have blessed us, all the MLAs of Delhi will work to beautify Delhi as per the vision of PM Modi." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Ðeveloping the Yamuna riverfront' said on Sunday that developing the Yamuna riverfront will be a key priority for his party.

"Revamping the Yamuna riverfront will be one of our main priorities," Verma said after paying homage to his father and former chief minister Sahib Singh Verma in his native village in Mundka in Delhi.

Verma said the previous government had neglected rural areas of Delhi and the roads are in a bad condition. "Nobody paid heed to Delhi Dehat...Only development will happen in Delhi for the next five years...," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Verma said all central government schemes including Ayushman Bharat will be implemented in Delhi. He added that the government which would be formed in Delhi will work with honesty and utmost determination. The BJP leader said their 20-22 hours of their day will be dedicated to Delhi where all BJP MLAs will work day and night.

"This is Delhi's victory, not just mine. The whole of Delhi was waiting for a good government to come. The BJP government under the leadership of PM Modi in the country is working for the country. In Delhi, on the same note, we will do all the work with honesty and utmost determination," Verma was quoted by PTI as saying.

"Yesterday, the entire Delhi, especially the areas of outer Delhi made BJP win. This reminds us of 1993 [when a BJP government was formed for the first time in Delhi]. February 8 will be written in golden letters in the history of Delhi," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Election Results 2025 The BJP stormed to power in the Delhi polls on Saturday, winning a two-thirds majority. The ruling AAP suffered major blows and a drastic reduction in its numbers in the 70-member assembly. The Congress continued its dismal run as it failed to open its account for the third time in a row.

The BJP won 48 seats, the AAP 22 seats and Congress zero.