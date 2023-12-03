Patan Assembly Election 2023 Result LIVE Updates: CM Baghel leading in Patan
Patan Assembly Election 2023 Result LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was leading in Patan seat by a margin of 7471 votes against BJP's Vijay Baghel after tenth round as counting was underway on Sunday for elections to the 90-member state assembly
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was leading in Patan seat against BJP's Vijay Baghel in the 10th round of counting.
