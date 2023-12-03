Hello User
Patan Assembly Election 2023 Result LIVE Updates: CM Baghel leading in Patan

Patan Assembly Election 2023 Result LIVE Updates: CM Baghel leading in Patan

Chanchal

  • Patan Assembly Election 2023 Result LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was leading in Patan seat by a margin of 7471 votes against BJP's Vijay Baghel after tenth round as counting was underway on Sunday for elections to the 90-member state assembly

Patan Assembly Election 2023 Result LIVE: Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel leads in Patan

Patan Assembly Election 2023 Result LIVE Updates:

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was leading in Patan seat against BJP's Vijay Baghel in the 10th round of counting.

Patan Assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh went to polls in the second phase of the Assembly Election 2023. The Patan Assembly Election 2023 Result will be declared today, December 3, after the counting of the votes is completed. Patan originally saw a two-cornered contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC). While the high-stakes battle is over, all eyes are now on the Patan Assembly Election 2023 Result. LiveMint is updating LIVE on the Patan Assembly Election 2023 Result, stay with us.

Assembly election LIVE updates

The counting of the votes in the Patan Assembly Election 2023 will begin at 8 am and will continue until all the votes are counted to declare the Patan Assembly Election 2023 Result.

Patan Assembly Election 2023 Result LIVE Updates:

The top contenders who contested the Patan Assembly Election 2023 are BJP’s Ajay Vishnoi and Neelesh Awasthi of the Congress. In 2018 Patan Assembly Election 2023, BJP’s Ajay Vishnoi won against Neelesh Awasthi of the Congress by over 26,700 votes. While Ajay Vishnoi secured the support of over 1 lakh people, Neelesh Awasthi secured over 73,000 votes in the 2018 Patan Assembly Election.

But in the 2013 Patan Assembly Election, Congress' Neelesh Awasthi had won the constituency securing 85,538 (50.54 per cent) votes, while Ajay Vishnoi was close behind with 72,802 (43.01 per cent) votes. In 2008, Ajay Vishnoi had won the Patan constituency securing 45 per cent.

Stay tuned for Patan Assembly Election 2023 Result LIVE Updates only at LiveMint.

