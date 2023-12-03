comScore
Patan Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 Live: Will Bhupesh Baghel retain power? Counting of votes to begin
LIVE UPDATES

Patan Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 Live: Will Bhupesh Baghel retain power? Counting of votes to begin

1 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2023, 06:20 AM IST
Livemint

Patan Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 Live: The results for the Patan assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh will be declared on Sunday, December 3.

Patan Chhattisgarh Election Results LIVE: Chhattisgrah Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. (PTI)
Patan Chhattisgarh Election Results LIVE: Chhattisgrah Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. (PTI)

Patan Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 Live: The results for the Patan assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh will be declared on Sunday, December 3. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Sunday. Patan seat, represented by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, is witnessing a triangular contest with BJP fielding the chief minister's distant nephew and Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel. Amit Jogi, Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) state president and son of former CM late Ajit Jogi, is also in the fray from Patan.

03 Dec 2023, 06:20:57 AM IST

Patan Chhattisgarh Election Results LIVE: Will Bhupesh Baghel will retain his seat

In 2018, Bhupesh Baghel secured a resounding victory with 84,352 votes. His BJP opponent, Motilal Sahu, garnered 56,875 votes, losing by a margin of 27,477 votes.

