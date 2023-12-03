Patan Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 Live: The results for the Patan assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh will be declared on Sunday, December 3.
The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Sunday. Patan seat, represented by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, is witnessing a triangular contest with BJP fielding the chief minister's distant nephew and Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel. Amit Jogi, Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) state president and son of former CM late Ajit Jogi, is also in the fray from Patan.
03 Dec 2023, 06:20:57 AM IST
Patan Chhattisgarh Election Results LIVE: Will Bhupesh Baghel will retain his seat
In 2018, Bhupesh Baghel secured a resounding victory with 84,352 votes. His BJP opponent, Motilal Sahu, garnered 56,875 votes, losing by a margin of 27,477 votes.
