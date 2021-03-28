Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed his confidence that Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will form government in West Bengal with more than 200 seats after the first phase of state Assembly Elections were conducted on Saturday in West Bengal and Assam.

Speaking at a press briefing in New Delhi today, Shah said, "I want to thank people of both the States for voting for us. Voter turnout shows enthusiasm in people."

He also added, "Yesterday, after many years, the polling process was held without any incident of violence in West Bengal. I want to thank the women of West Bengal for polling in favour of the BJP. BJP will form government in West Bengal with more than 200 seats."

"After discussions with booth level workers and party leaders, I can say out of 30 seats in West Bengal we will win more than 26 seats. We have got clear indications that BJP will win more than 37 seats out of 47 seats in Assam," the BJP expressed.

He also went on to thank Election Commission for conducting peaceful polls in "violence-prone West Bengal."

"I want to appeal to people of Nandigram, from where CM Mamata Banerjee is contesting polls, to vote for change in West Bengal," he said.

A voter turnout of 84.13% was recorded in West Bengal and 72.14% in Assam till 5 PM on Saturday in the first phase of assembly elections in these states, the Election Commission said.

Voting was held in 30 assembly constituencies in West Bengal and 47 seats in Assam in this phase with a total of 21,825 polling stations.

During the polls, 10288 each of Ballot Units (BUs), Control Units (CUs) and VVPATs were used in West Bengal and 11,537 each of BUs, CUs and 37 VVPATs were used in Assam. One control unit, on VVPAT and at least one ballot unit make an EVM.

