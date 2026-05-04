Pinarayi Vijayan election result LIVE: Kerala CM leads against Congress' VP Abdul Rasheed in Dharmadam, show trends

Pinarayi Vijayan election result LIVE: Kerala Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan, a CPI(M) candidate, who trailed in the initial stages of counting, has taken lead of more than 7000 votes in Dharmadam constituency as of 1:42 pm, according to Election Commission. While being the face of the LDF in the Assembly election, Vijayan is seeking a mandate from Dharmadom for the third time.

Adv. VP Abdul Rasheed from Indian National Congress is trailing as of 1:20 pm, showed the Election Commission website.

Advertisement

Who won Dharmadam assembly constituency in 2021 and 2016? In 2021 Kerala assembly elections, Vijayan won against INC's C. Raghunathan by over 50,000 votes from the Dharmadam constituency.

Vijayan won over Congress' Mambaram Divakaran by 36,905 votes from Dharmadam constituency in 2016.

Also Read | Rajeev Chandrasekhar election result LIVE: Kerala BJP President leading in Nemom

Dharmadam State Assembly constituency in Kerala Established in 2008, the Dharmadam State Assembly constituency is a vital political segment among Kerala's 140 legislative seats. It was primarily formed by merging significant portions of the former Edakkad constituency.

It serves as one of the seven segments making up the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency. Since 2016, the seat has been held by Pinarayi Vijayan, representing the Communist Party of India (Marxist). As the representative for Dharmadam, Vijayan also serves as the 12th Chief Minister of Kerala.

Advertisement

The counting of votes is underway and the results will be declared today.

Pinarayi Vijayan election result LIVE Updates 2:17 pm Kerala CM Pinaryi Vijayan leads by over 8000 votes as of 2:17 pm, according to the Election Commission website.

Dharmadam election result 2026 early trends as per EC

2:00 pm Pinarayi Vijayan also faces BJP’s K. Ranjith, Independent candidates Vadi Hareendran and Vijayan AM, as well as Congress’s VP Abdul Rasheed in Dharmadam.

Advertisement

1:53 pm Pinarayi Vijayan secured several electoral victories over the years, demonstrating a steady rise in political influence.

In 1970, he won from Kuthuparamba, defeating PSP candidate Thayath Raghavan by a margin of 743 votes. He retained the same constituency in 1977, this time overcoming RSP’s Abdulkadar with a significantly larger margin of 4,401 votes.

After a gap, Vijayan returned to win again in 1991 from Kuthuparamba, defeating INC candidate P. Ramakrishnan by 12,960 votes. He further strengthened his position in 1996 by contesting from Payyannur, where he defeated INC’s KN Kannoth with an impressive margin of 28,078 votes.

1:38 pm Kerala CM Vijayan leads by over 7000 votes, as per trends, showed the EC website.

Kerala CM Vijayan leads

1:20 pm CP I (M)'s Pinaryi Vijayan leads against INC's Adv. VP Abdul Rasheed from Indian National Congress as of 1:20 pm, showed the Election Commission website.

Advertisement