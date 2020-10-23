NDA’s win will make Bihar ‘Atmanirbhar’: PM Modi at Bihar poll rally

With campaigning for the Bihar assembly elections in its final week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed his first election rally in Sasaram. The Prime Minister remembered and paid tributes to the former Union Minister late Ram Vilas Paswan, and former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh in his speech. The Prime Minister, accompanied by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and others, was speaking at the Biada Maidan in Sasaram. Prime Minister will also be holding rallies in Gaya and Bhagalpur later today.

Here are latest highlights from PM Modi's election rally in Sasaram:

-NDA's win is necessary to make Bihar 'Atmanirbhar', says PM Modi

-Those protesting against farm laws want to save brokers and middlemen while talking about MSP and 'mandis': PM Modi

-NDA govt abrogated Article 370. These people say they will bring it back if they come to power. After saying this they dare to ask for votes from Bihar. Is this not an insult of Bihar? : PM Modi

-When I as Gujarat CM & Nitish Ji attended UPA's central meetings, Nitish Ji always told them - don't stall Bihar's development. But for 10 yrs, those who were defeated in Bihar were angry, they influenced Centre & ensured Nitish ji cannot work. They wasted Bihar's 10 yrs: PM Modi

-The people who once ruled Bihar are again looking at the developing state with their greedy eyes. But, Bihar must not forget who pushed them backward, that was the time when there was worsening law & order situation and corruption in the state: PM Modi

-Voters of Bihar have taken a resolve that they won't let those who have a history of making the state 'Bimaru' come near them: PM Narendra Modi at Biada Maidan in Sasaram

-Sons of Bihar lost their lives in Galwan Valley for the tricolour and ensured Bharat Mata's head is held high. Jawans of Bihar were also martyred in Pulwama attack. I bow my head at their feet and pay respects: PM Modi

-I want to congratulate the people of Bihar for the way they are fighting the battle against Covid-19.

-The decisions & steps taken by the state govt & people of Bihar against the pandemic are highly commendable.

-Survey after survey shows NDA will retain power in Bihar. Also says voter of Bihar will not fall for anyone misguiding them, says PM Modi.

-People of Bihar are celebrating festival of democracy while maintaining Covid-19 precautions: PM Modi.

-Bihar lost its two sons recently. I pay my respects to Ram Vilas Paswan Ji, who was with me till his last breath and gave his entire life for the welfare of the poor and Dalits. Similarly, Babu Raghuvansh Prasad Singh ji also worked for poor. I pay respects to him: PM Modi

-PM Narendra Modi reaches Biada Maidan in Sasaram to address an election rally.

-Chief Minister and JDU chief Nitish Kumar addressing at present, says, "I welcome our Prime Minister and I thank people for turning up in huge numbers despite #COVID19 pandemic."

-Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we've worked for the development of Bihar. If given another chance to serve the state, we'll make sure irrigation facilities & benefits of the latest technology are available at every village: Bihar CM & JDU chief Nitish Kumar in Sasaram

Prime Minister Modi will hold 12 election rallies in Bihar

-On October 23, he will hold rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur.

-On October 28, Prime Minister will hold rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna.

On November 3, he will hold rallies in Chhapra, East Champaran, West Champaran, Saharsa and Araria will be held.

Bihar assembly polls

Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

