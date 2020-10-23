NDA’s win will make Bihar ‘Atmanirbhar’: PM Modi at Bihar poll rally

With campaigning for the Bihar assembly elections in its final week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed his first election rally in Sasaram. The Prime Minister remembered and paid tributes to the former Union Minister late Ram Vilas Paswan, and former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh in his speech. The Prime Minister, accompanied by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and others, was speaking at the Biada Maidan in Sasaram. Prime Minister will also be holding rallies in Gaya and Bhagalpur later today.