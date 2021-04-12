Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Elections >Assembly Elections >PM Modi, Amit Shah to hold multiple rallies in poll-bound Bengal today

PM Modi, Amit Shah to hold multiple rallies in poll-bound Bengal today

Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
1 min read . 08:38 AM IST Staff Writer

At 12:00 noon, the Prime Minister will address an election rally at Talit Sai Centre in Purba Bardhaman district

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address several public programs in poll-bound West Bengal on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address several public programs in poll-bound West Bengal on Monday.

At 12:00 noon, the Prime Minister will address an election rally at Talit Sai Centre in Purba Bardhaman district.

TRENDING STORIES See All

At 12:00 noon, the Prime Minister will address an election rally at Talit Sai Centre in Purba Bardhaman district.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

After that, he will also hold rallies in Kalyani University Grounds in Nadia district at 1.40 pm and the Barasat area of the North 24 Parganas district at 3.10 pm.

Also Read | The silent rise of India’s private ports

Besides Prime Minister Modi, Shah will hold a roadshow in Kalimpong district at 11:30 am.

Later, he will address a public meeting in the Dhupguri area of the Jalpaiguri district and in the Hemtabad Vidhan Sabha constituency at 1.40 pm and 3.30 pm respectively. He is also scheduled to conduct a roadshow in Siliguri.

Polling for the first four phases has been concluded in West Bengal. The fifth and sixth phases of the ongoing elections will take place on April 17 and April 22. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.