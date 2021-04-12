PM Modi, Amit Shah to hold multiple rallies in poll-bound Bengal today

PM Modi, Amit Shah to hold multiple rallies in poll-bound Bengal today1 min read . 08:38 AM IST
At 12:00 noon, the Prime Minister will address an election rally at Talit Sai Centre in Purba Bardhaman district
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address several public programs in poll-bound West Bengal on Monday.
At 12:00 noon, the Prime Minister will address an election rally at Talit Sai Centre in Purba Bardhaman district.
After that, he will also hold rallies in Kalyani University Grounds in Nadia district at 1.40 pm and the Barasat area of the North 24 Parganas district at 3.10 pm.
Besides Prime Minister Modi, Shah will hold a roadshow in Kalimpong district at 11:30 am.
Later, he will address a public meeting in the Dhupguri area of the Jalpaiguri district and in the Hemtabad Vidhan Sabha constituency at 1.40 pm and 3.30 pm respectively. He is also scheduled to conduct a roadshow in Siliguri.
Polling for the first four phases has been concluded in West Bengal. The fifth and sixth phases of the ongoing elections will take place on April 17 and April 22. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.
