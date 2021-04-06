PM Modi appeals in 5 languages as states vote today

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As voting began in 4 states and 1 Union Territory today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong appeal to voters to step out and cast their ballot.

Voting for the single-phase polling in Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu began today. It also happens to be the the final phase of polling in Assam.

Bengal is holding their third phase of election. There are five more phases left.

Voting begins in 475 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Bengal, Puducherry

"Elections are taking place in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. I request the people in these places to vote in record numbers, particularly the young voters," PM Modi tweeted.

He also tweeted in Bengali, Assamese, Tamil and Malyalam too to reach out to the voters.