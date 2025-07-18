PM Modi in Bihar, Bengal today: ₹12,000 Crore projects, public meetings on the agenda – Check full itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar and West Bengal today.

The PM will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over ₹7,200 crore at Motihari in poll-bound Bihar at around 11:30 AM. He will also address a public function. The assembly polls in Bihar are scheduled later this year.

Then, the PM will visit West Bengal at around 3 PM and lay the foundation stone, inaugurate, and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over ₹5000 crore at Durgapur. The PM will also address the gathering on the occasion.

After launching development projects worth over ₹7,000 crore, PM Modi will to address a public rally in East Champaran district.

Last time, PM Modi was in poll-bound Bihar on June 20

Tight security measures are in place at Gandhi Maidan in Motihari town, the district headquarters, where Modi is expected to reach in the forenoon and share the stage with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and a number of Union ministers.

"All arrangements have been made for the public at the venue of the rally, which is expected to attract around five lakh people," East Champaran District Magistrate Saurabh Jorwal said.

State BJP president Dilip Jaiswal said this will be the PM's 53rd visit to the state, "which shows that Bihar is high on Modi's list of priorities".

He said his development projects will boost the NDA ahead of the assembly polls in just a few months.

Of the development projects to be launched, those relating to Railways would be worth ₹5,385 crore.

According to a statement issued by the Railways, these include doubling of the 256-km Darbhanga-Narkatiaganj at ₹4,079 crore, and Darbhanga-Thalwara and Samastipur-Rambhadrapur lines at ₹585 crore.

The Prime Minister will also flag four Amrit Bharat Express trains, all passing through the state and two connecting Bihar with Delhi.

In addition, road and highway projects worth ₹1,173 crore will be launched by Modi, who will also give away ₹162 crore to 40,000 beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana (Gramin) and extend " ₹400 crore community funding" for 61,500 self-help groups.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Tejashwi Yadav, said, "Tomorrow, when the PM will be in Bihar, we hope he will have a few words for soaring crime rate in the state."

"In every rally on Bihar's soil, Modi makes it a point to cry hoarse about return of 'jungle raj' if the RJD-led coalition comes to power. He should acknowledge that 'jungle raj' has already arrived. In fact, it has been there during the 20 years the state has been under NDA rule," Yadav alleged.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate, and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects catering to the oil and Gas, Power, Road, and Rail sectors.

Assembly elections in West Bengal are due next month.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate, and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects catering to the oil and Gas, Power, Road, and Rail sectors.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, these projects cover sectors like oil, gas, power, railways and roads.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Looking forward to being among the people of West Bengal tomorrow, 18th July. At a programme in Durgapur, will lay the foundation stones for various works and also inaugurate projects worth over Rs. 5000 crore. The projects cover sectors like oil and gas, power, railways, roads."

'Suffering due to TMC's misrule' Modi also attacked the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal and said that the people of the state are suffering due to theTMC's "misrule" and are seeing the BJP with hope.

"West Bengal is suffering due to TMC misrule. People are seeing the BJP with hope and are convinced that only the BJP can deliver on development. Tomorrow, 18th July, will be addressing a BJP4Bengal rally in Durgapur. Do join!" PM Modi posted on X on Thursday.

PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation Durgapur to Kolkata section (132 Km) of Durgapur-Haldia Natural Gas Pipeline, which has been laid as a part of ambitious Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra Pipeline also known as Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga (PMUG) Project.

The Durgapur to Kolkata section worth over ₹1,190 crore is passing through the districts of Purba Bardhman, Hooghly and Nadia in West Bengal. The pipeline provided direct and indirect employment during its implementation phase and will now facilitate supply of natural gas to lakhs of households in the region.

The PM will inaugurate two road over bridges (ROBs) constructed under Setu Bharatam Programme, worth over ₹380 crore, at Topsi and Pandabeshwar in Paschim Bardhaman. It will improve connectivity and also help in preventing accidents on Railway level crossing, according to the statement.