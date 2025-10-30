PM Modi in Bihar says Congress-RJD alliance stands for 5 Ks: Katta, Kroorta, Katuta, Kushasan, (K)orruption | Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday alleged that the Congress and RJD alliance stands for five Ks — Katta, Kroorta, Katuta, Kushasan, (K)orruption and claimed their coalition would face a humiliating defeat in the upcoming Bihar assembly polls.
Addressing an election rally in Muzaffarpur, Modi said that the Congress-RJD combine stood for five 'Ks' — 'katta' (country-made weapons – lawlessness), 'kroorta' (cruelty), 'katuta' (social resentment), 'kushasan' (misgovernance) and corruption. “Where there is 'katta', where cruelty reigns, there the law breaks down,” he said.
(With agency inputs)
