PM Modi in Bihar says Congress-RJD alliance stands for 5 Ks: Katta, Kroorta, Katuta, Kushasan, (K)orruption | Highlights

PM Modi alleged that the relationship between the RJD and Congress was like water and oil, and they came together to ‘grab power at any cost, so that they can loot Bihar’.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published30 Oct 2025, 01:31 PM IST
PM Modi said songs being played at RJD-Congress rallies were talking about arms like 'katta, dunali', which is beyond imagination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday alleged that the Congress and RJD alliance stands for five Ks — Katta, Kroorta, Katuta, Kushasan, (K)orruption and claimed their coalition would face a humiliating defeat in the upcoming Bihar assembly polls.

Addressing an election rally in Muzaffarpur, Modi said that the Congress-RJD combine stood for five 'Ks' — 'katta' (country-made weapons – lawlessness), 'kroorta' (cruelty), 'katuta' (social resentment), 'kushasan' (misgovernance) and corruption. “Where there is 'katta', where cruelty reigns, there the law breaks down,” he said.

Check key highlights from PM Modi's Muzaffarpur rally:

  • PM Narendra Modi claimed that 35,000-40,000 abductions took place during the RJD regime in the state, and “goons used to loot vehicle showrooms”.
  • He said songs being played at RJD-Congress rallies were talking about arms like 'katta, dunali', which is beyond imagination.
  • "The NDA, on the other hand, stands for preserving and honouring cultural heritage and ensuring all-round development of all states, including Bihar," asserted Modi, who began his speech by making the crowds chant 'phir ek baar NDA sarkar' and 'phir ek baar susashan sarkar' (NDA government once again, good governance once again).
  • PM Modi alleged that the relationship between the RJD and Congress was like water and oil, and they came together to “grab power at any cost, so that they can loot Bihar”.

  • He also claimed that reports were coming in from across the state about fights between the leaders of the two parties.
  • The PM claimed that all surveys were showing that the RJD-led coalition would face a humiliating defeat in the assembly polls, so it was making "unrealistic promises".
  • In another scathing attack, the Prime Minister alleged that Congress and RJD leaders were insulting 'Chhathi Maiyya' to get votes in the Bihar elections.
  • "It is my first tour of Bihar after Chhath Puja, which is now famous world over. The festival stands not just for devotion but also for equality, a reason why my government is trying to get a UNESCO heritage tag for this festival," he said.

  • "I listen to Chhath songs while travelling. I was once moved to listen to one of these songs rendered by a girl from Nagaland. But while this son of yours is busy ensuring that Chhath gets the honour that is its due, the Congress-RJD people are heaping scorn on the festival, calling it a drama, a nautanki," Modi added, without mentioning any leader by name.
  • Dismissing Rahul Gandhi's claim that the PM had tried to enact a "drama" by planning to take a dip in the Yamuna at Delhi, on the occasion of Chhath Puja, he said, “Look at the depths to which these people can stoop while seeking votes. This is an insult to the festival of Chhath that Bihar will not forget for centuries.”

(With agency inputs)

