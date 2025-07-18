PM Modi in Motihari: 'More homes built in Bihar than populations of Singapore, New Zealand, Norway’ – Top updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Motihari region of poll-bound Bihar on July 18. Hitting out at the opposition INDIA bloc, Modi said getting permanent houses was impossible during the previous government of Congress and the RJD in the state.

The prime minister said that under PM Awas Yojna, his government at the centregave more houses to Bihar than to the entire populations of Norway, New Zealand, and Singapore.

Here are the top updates from Modi's address:

1-"Today, I am extremely pleased to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth thousands of crores of rupees from Motihari, Bihar. The NDA government is committed to the all-round development of the state.”

2-"This land is the land of Champaran. This land has made history. This land of the freedom movement showed Gandhiji a new direction. Now, inspired by this very land, a new future for Bihar will also be created," the PM added.

3-"The world is moving forward at a rapid pace in the 21st century. There was a time when power was solely in the hands of Western countries, but now Eastern countries are gaining dominance and participation. Eastern countries are now catching a new speed of development. Just as Eastern countries are advancing in the race of development globally, similarly, in India, this is the era of our Eastern states."

4-"Our resolve is that in the coming times, just as Mumbai is in Western India, Motihari’s name should shine in the East. Just as there are opportunities in Gurugram, opportunities should also be created in Gaya Ji. Industrial development should take place in Patna, just like in Pune. Santhal Pargana should also develop, just like Surat. New records in tourism should be set in Jalpaiguri and Jajpur, just like in Jaipur. The people of Birbhum should also progress, just like in Bengaluru,"

5-"Under PM Awas Yojna, we gave more houses to Bihar than the entire population of Norway, New Zealand and Singapore."

6-"We associated Bihar's foxnut farmers with the world after which the prices of foxnuts increased... We are establishing Makhana Board..."

7-"I took the resolve of Operation Sindoor from the land of Bihar and the entire world watches its success today..."

8-"... Over 3.5 crore women got bank accounts in Bihar... In the last 1.5 years, over 24,000 self-help groups have been helped in Bihar with ₹1,000 crore... Till now, over 20 Lakhpati Didi are there in Bihar..."

9- “Poor people getting permanent houses was impossible during the rule of Congress and RJD.”

10- "During the UPA and RJD government in Bihar, grants of only ₹2 lakh crores were sanctioned

₹ 7200 Cr development projects Earlier, PM Modi laid the foundation stone, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth over ₹7,200 crore at Motihari in poll-bound Bihar. The assembly polls in Bihar are scheduled later this year.

Of the development projects launched by Modi, those relating to Railways would be worth ₹5,385 crore.

These include doubling of the 256-km Darbhanga-Narkatiaganj at ₹4,079 crore, and Darbhanga-Thalwara and Samastipur-Rambhadrapur lines at ₹585 crore.

The Prime Minister also flagged four Amrit Bharat Express trains, all passing through the state and two connecting Bihar with Delhi.

In addition, road and highway projects worth ₹1,173 crore were launched by Modi, who will also give away ₹162 crore to 40,000 beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana (Gramin) and extend " ₹400 crore community funding" for 61,500 self-help groups.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 The assembly elections in Bihar are expected to be held later in October or November. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date for the polls.

While the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, will once again seek to continue its government in Bihar, the INDIA bloc, comprising the RJD, Congress, and left parties, will aim to unseat Nitish Kumar.

In the 243-member Bihar assembly, the NDA has 131 members, including 80 BJP MLAs, 45 JD(U) members, and four HAM(S) members. The Opposition's INDIA bloc has 111 members, with the RJD leading with 77 MLAs, followed by Congress with 19, CPI(ML) with 11, CPI(M) with 2, and CPI with 2.

