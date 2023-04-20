‘PM Modi is not God to bless anyone’, Siddaramaiah on JP Nadda's remarks2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 07:53 AM IST
BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday said that Karnataka should not be devoid of PM Modi's blessings. He was addressing a public meeting in Shiggaon ahead of State Assembly elections.
Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday condemned BJP national president JP Nadda's statement about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blessings on the poll-bound state. The saffron party chief addressed a public meeting in Karnataka's Shiggaon.
