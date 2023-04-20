Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday condemned BJP national president JP Nadda's statement about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blessings on the poll-bound state. The saffron party chief addressed a public meeting in Karnataka's Shiggaon.

Taking to Twitter, Siddaramaiah said, "I condemn the statement of @JPNadda about @narendramodi's blessings on Karnataka. Looks like he needs lessons on democracy."

“All states are equal & have same rights according to the constitution. There is no space for dictatorship in democracy. In democracy, people decide the fate of the candidates & the elected representatives can serve them. @narendramodi is not God to bless anyone," he said.

In democracy, people decide the fate of the candidates & the elected representatives can serve them. @narendramodi is not God to bless anyone. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 19, 2023

Siddaramaiah filed his nomination from the Varuna constituency for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, as he reiterated that this would be his last election and virtually laid out a "succession plan" of sorts. At present, his younger son Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah is the sitting Congress MLA from Varuna.

The remarks came after Nadda on Wednesday said, “Congress means commission, corruption, and criminalization. I am here to appeal to everyone to vote for development."

“I urge you all to make the 'Lotus' win, make the BJP win! Karnataka should not be devoid of Modi Ji's blessings and it should never remain behind in the race toward development. This, you all must ensure by choosing only ‘Lotus’," the BJP national president stated.

"The excitement and enthusiasm present in the crowd here show that you all have decided to bring back Bommai ji for the next five years. To ensure that development seeps into each and every corner of Karnataka, you should vote for the BJP," he added.

CM Bommai, Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep and other BJP leaders were also present during the roadshow in Karnataka on Wednesday.

The 224-seat Assembly will go to polls on May 10, and the votes will be counted on May 13.