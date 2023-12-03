Breaking News
PM Modi lauds 'historical and unprecedented' Assembly election results as BJP sweeps three states
Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauds BJP's 'historical and unprecedented' performance in three state Assembly polls.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded BJP's ‘historical and unprecedented’ performance on Sunday as BJP swept Assembly polls in three states. The PM greeted supporters at the BJP headquarters in Delhi as celebrations broke out in various parts of the country.
