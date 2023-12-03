comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 01 2023 15:59:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.95 1.56%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,393.45 0.72%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 269.05 2.97%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 946.35 1.19%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,555.5 -0.22%
Business News/ Elections / Assembly Elections/  PM Modi lauds 'historical and unprecedented' Assembly election results as BJP sweeps three states
Back Back
Breaking News

PM Modi lauds 'historical and unprecedented' Assembly election results as BJP sweeps three states

 Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauds BJP's 'historical and unprecedented' performance in three state Assembly polls.

Mint ImagePremium
Mint Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded BJP's ‘historical and unprecedented’ performance on Sunday as BJP swept Assembly polls in three states. The PM greeted supporters at the BJP headquarters in Delhi as celebrations broke out in various parts of the country. 

“I want to express my gratitude to the 'Nari Shakti' of the country. I would often say during my rallies that 'Nari Shakti' has decided that BJP's flag will rise high in the elections..." Modi said.

“In this election, there were efforts to divide the country based on castes. I kept saying that for me, four castes are important - Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti, Kisaan aur Gareeb Parivaar…" he added.

 

 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Elections News, Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 03 Dec 2023, 07:40 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App