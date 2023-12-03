Hello User
Business News/ Elections / Assembly Elections/  PM Modi lauds 'historical and unprecedented' Assembly election results as BJP sweeps three states
BREAKING NEWS

PM Modi lauds 'historical and unprecedented' Assembly election results as BJP sweeps three states

Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauds BJP's 'historical and unprecedented' performance in three state Assembly polls.

Mint Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded BJP's ‘historical and unprecedented’ performance on Sunday as BJP swept Assembly polls in three states. The PM greeted supporters at the BJP headquarters in Delhi as celebrations broke out in various parts of the country.

“I want to express my gratitude to the 'Nari Shakti' of the country. I would often say during my rallies that 'Nari Shakti' has decided that BJP's flag will rise high in the elections..." Modi said.

“In this election, there were efforts to divide the country based on castes. I kept saying that for me, four castes are important - Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti, Kisaan aur Gareeb Parivaar…" he added.

