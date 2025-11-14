Subscribe

PM Modi minces no words to attack Rahul Gandhi after NDA's win in Bihar elections, says Congress may see a split soon

Bihar elections results: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Rahul Gandhi post-NDA's big win in Bihar elections, suggesting Congress may soon split due to its ‘negative politics’. 

Livemint
Published14 Nov 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrates after victory over the Bihar assembly Elections 2025 at BJP HQ, in New Delhi, India, on Friday, November 14, 2025.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrates after victory over the Bihar assembly Elections 2025 at BJP HQ, in New Delhi, India, on Friday, November 14, 2025.(Hindustan Times)

Bihar Election Results: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday minced no words to attack Rahul Gandhi after NDA's thumping victory in Bihar assembly elections 2025, and said that Congress may see a split soon.

Addressing party workers at BJP headquarters in Delhi amid chants of Modi-Modi, the Prime Minister stated that Congress has no positive vision for the country.

Modi said that he had warned grand-old party's allies that the party is a liability for them. “Some 'naamdars' within party are drowning everyone with them.”

Stating that even the Congress allies are beginning to understand that the the party is drowning everyone in its negative politics, Modi said "That is why, during the Bihar elections, I said that the 'naamdar' of the Congress is practising to drown himself and others in the Bihar elections by taking a dip in the pond."

Modi further stated that Congress has not returned to power in several states for decades and has won lesser seats in last six assembly polls compared to its MLAs elected today.

“Today, the Congress has become MMC- Muslim League Maoist Congress and the entire agenda of the Congress now revolves around this, and therefore, within the Congress as well, a separate faction is emerging that is uncomfortable with this negative politics,” said Modi.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister assured the people of Bihar that assembly win is a beginning of a new era and the state will progress faster in the next five years

The Prime Minister also exuded confidence that the party will emerge victorious in West Bengal elections.

“Ganga flows through Bihar and reaches Bengal. Bihar has also paved the way for the BJP's victory in Bengal. I also congratulate the brothers and sisters of Bengal. Now, together with you, the BJP will uproot jungle raj from West Bengal as well.”

Meanwhile, Modi thanked the people of Bihar, saying the victory has enthused them to take Bihar to newer heights

“Bihar verdict has rejected politics of appeasement and replaced it with fulfilment for all. This is a victory for the women of Bihar who had to face wrath of RJD's ‘jungle raj’,” said Modi.

 
 
