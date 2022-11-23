Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan 'I have made this Gujarat' as a part of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaigns for the upcoming state assembly elections has been a "roaring hit", said the saffron party sources on Wednesday, adding that more than 34 lakh people participated in the exercise by uploading their selfies and videos on social media platforms, according to the news agency PTI.
PM Modi, at an election rally in Gujarat's Kaprada on November 6, had said that the state had defeated all odds due to the contribution of its people and coined the slogan "Aa Gujarat Main Banavyu Che" (I have made this Gujarat).
"Every Gujarati, be it an adivasi or a fisherman, be it a villager or an urban dweller, is full of confidence today. That is why every Gujarati says 'I have made this Gujarat'. People have built this state with their hard work," the prime minister had said.
As per PTI reports, the Gujarat BJP had launched a campaign around the slogan on the next day in which around 34 lakh people have participated by uploading their selfies and videos on social media as well as the Namo app, said party sources.
They further informed that lakhs of people have given their contribution in the campaign by clicking selfies at selfie booths installed by the incumbent BJP across the state.
"This slogan became an instant hit. To many, it is a reminder of the superhit slogan 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' from the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. But more importantly, people really connected with the sentiment," a BJP leader told PTI, claiming the latest campaign has been a "roaring hit" offline and online.
The incumbent BJP which is ruling the state for the past 27 years has a huge challenge this time of monotony in the voter's minds and a feeling of change. PM Modi who was the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2002-2014 gained popularity for his development model of Gujarat. After he became Prime Minister in 2014, the BJP has tried several faces as its Chief Minister who can take forward his legacy.
In the last elections in 2017, BJP won 99 seats and the Congress came close with 77 seats. After the elections, 14 legislators from Congress joined BJP and currently, under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the party has 111 MLAs.
The elections for the 182-member State Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.
